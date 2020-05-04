Hyundai to Begin Preparations to Re-start Production on May 6

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it will begin preparations to resume operations at its Chennai plant later this week.

The company plans to re-start its preparatory operations in the Irungattukkottai-based factory on May 6 while adhering to guidelines laid out by the government authorities, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the company has made comprehensive detail-oriented plans for the complete safety and sanitation of all its facilities inside the plant, to ensure the wellness of its employees, it added.

Hyundai confirms complete adherence to all the safety guidelines set out by the central and state governments, and local authorities, the company said.

The company had suspended manufacturing operations on March 23 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

