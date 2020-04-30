IAF's Dornier Aircraft Aborts Take-off at Palam Due to Tyre Deflation

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A Dornier aircraft aborted take-off after one of its tyres got deflated when it was heading for a routine flight at the Palam air base on Thursday, stated the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"On April 30, 2020, a Dornier aircraft was planned to undertake routine flight from Palam Air Base. During the take-off roll, aircraft experienced a tyre deflation," the IAF said in its statement.

The captain of the aircraft took "prompt and correct action" of aborting the take-off, it mentioned.

"The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft was towed off the runway by the technical crew of the IAF promptly," it noted.

The Dornier aircraft is a multi-purpose twin-engine turboprop aircraft capable of taking 19 passengers or 2,057 kg freight. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

