Ibrahim Treats Fans with Priceless Throwback Picture Featuring Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Superstar Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Thursday treated fans with a priceless childhood picture of himself and his star sister Sara.Ibrahim took to Instagram to share the picture that he had dug out of his childhood albums.While he is seen wearing glasses and giving a sly look to the photographer of the picture, Sara is seen busy in some work as she is looking downwards.Ibrahim further revealed the reason for his expressions in the caption and wrote, "The face I make when it's me who can bully Sara now."The Pataudi siblings are known to enjoy a great brother-sister bond and are also quite close to each other.Both Sara and Ibrahim keep fans well posted with their childhood and recent pictures with each other. (ANI)

