IGI Airport Voted Best in Airport Service Quality Rankings

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR-led consortium, on Wednesday announced that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has once again emerged as the best airport in over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in Asia Pacific by Airports Council International (ACI) in the Airport Service Quality Programme (ASQ) 2019 rankings.The ACI revealed the world's best airports in the ASQ 2019 rankings.According to official reports, two airports under GMR Group -- Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport -- have won this prestigious award in their respective categoriesThe IGI Airport has been positioned along with Singapore's Changi airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (ANI)

