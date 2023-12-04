New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): More than 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned for eligible households, including slum dwellers, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) since 2015, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kausal Kishore said that 78.15 lakh houses out of 1.18 crore have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries and the remaining are at various stages of construction and grounding.

"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the vision of 'Housing for All', is supplementing the efforts of States and UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) since June 25, 2015, for the construction of houses for all eligible beneficiaries, including slum dwellers. The scheme is implemented through four verticals, i.e., Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS)," the minister informed.

"As of November 20, 2023, more than 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned for eligible households, including slum dwellers. Out of this, 78.15 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries and the remaining are at various stages of construction or grounding. Out of 1.18 crore, 20.64 lakh houses under the BLC/AHP/ISSR verticals of PMAY-U have been sanctioned for slum dwellers," he added.

Apart from PMAY-U, the minister informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/UTs to provide basic civic amenities for urban poor including slum dwellers through various Missions, such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) and Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0) across the country, the minister mentions. (ANI)

