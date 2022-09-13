Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) A labourer was killed and four injured after the shuttering of an under-construction forensics institute collapsed in Sarojini Nagar here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified Akram alias Anwar Ali. Though he was rushed to the trauma centre at King George's Medical University, he died during treatment, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has constituted a three-member committee comprising the principal secretary, additional director general and chief engineer of the Public Works Department to investigate the incident.

He also directed the officials to release compensation to Akram's kin.

Police said the identity of those injured is yet to be ascertained.

