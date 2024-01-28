Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal along with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) along with a 100 bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh.

The institution will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres (45 bighas) at an approximate investment of Rs 100 crore, with an aim at bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of Yoga and Naturopathy and modern tools of technology.

It will establish benchmark standards in education, Preventive healthcare and research in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy. This state-of-the-art institute will focus on fundamental aspects, scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Yoga and Naturopathy.

The institute will also serve as incubation centres in startups in the field of Yoga and wellness sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ayush movement has got a tremendous boost as it has become a pioneering force of global wellness movement. Modiji's unrelenting focus to power India's growth engine with Northeast as powerhouse is resulting unprecedented growth. Today, we lay the foundation stone for the first of its kind Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy with a 100 bedded hospital in Dibrugarh. This is yet another testament of Modiji to empower Assam and the whole of Northeast to harness its rich flora & fauna and drive expansion in Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in hospitality, patient care as well as medical tourism sectors as well. Mother Nature has blessed us with her immense beauty and this will go a long way in providing a healing touch for people, of not just the immediate region but the South Asia region, with the rejuvenated, scientifically validated treatment regime through Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine."

"The institution will also offer clinical training facilities to train Yoga and Naturopathy experts for capacity building programs in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, Diabetes Rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases and NCD risk reduction," he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal also said that, with research and development in the protocols of Yoga and Naturopathy, CRIYN will develop evidence based protocols for management of NCDs that can be integrated with conventional care, reinforcing the Integrated Medicine approach of patient care.

The hospital will provide for inpatient services with Yoga and naturopathy protocols to heal and enrich quality of lives.

On this occassion Sarbananda Sonowal talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat stating, Modiji makes it a point to empower, enable and energise Northeast as the Powerhouse of India's economic growth, we stand at the threshold of an opportunity to seize the moment as India cruise towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Dibrugarh has an illustrious history as the nerve centre of this region. Endowed with natural resources, it has always proved as a major driver of growth. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this growth saga has gained momentum since 2014. The resurgence of Ayush at the forefront of global wellness movement not only provides an economic rationale for India, but, more importantly, it is the virtuous and apt direction towards building a Swastha Bharat - a vision of Modiji. Today's initiative is a strong step towards realisation of this beautiful vision."

The event was also graced by the Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, the Minister of Industries & Commerce and Culture, Bimal Borah; the MLA of Dibrugarh and Chairman, Assam Industrial Development Council (AIDC), Prasanta Phukan; MLA of Moran, Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Duliajan, Terash Gowalla; MLA of Lahowal, Binod Hazarika; MLA of Chabua, Ponakan Baruah; MLA of Naharkatia, Taranga Gogoi among other dignitaries including senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush as well as Government of Assam.

"The centre will provide inpatient, outpatient, and day care services. The services offered by the centre are naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage & manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromotherapy, magneto therapy, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatments," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"It will help patients to effectively manage Obesity, Metabolic syndrome, diabetes, CVD, stroke, Asthma, COPD, Migraine, IBS, IBD, Arthritis, Autoimmune diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases," he added.(ANI)

