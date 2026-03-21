Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country, underscoring the government's push to strengthen youth participation in nation-building and defence preparedness.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Ghorakhal, Singh said the number of NCC cadets will be increased from 17 lakh to 20 lakh, enabling more young people to imbibe values of discipline, leadership, and patriotism. "We have increased vacancies in the National Cadet Corps. Previously, there were 1.7 million recruitments in the NCC; now it has been decided to increase this to 2 million so that more children can learn the values essential for nation-building," he said.

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Highlighting efforts to expand military-orientated education, the Defence Minister announced that 100 new Sainik Schools will be opened under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. He noted that these institutions play a crucial role in preparing youth not only for defence services but also for leadership roles across sectors.

Singh also lauded the legacy of Sainik School Ghorakhal, stating that it has sent over 800 students to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and more than 2,000 cadets through various entry routes such as CDS and AFCAT. He praised the students for excelling in academics, sports, and cultural activities.

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Emphasising discipline and preparedness, Singh urged cadets to remain committed to their duties. "I want to tell all the children, 'Be prepared, always be prepared.' Be prepared for every situation," he said, adding that mental toughness and physical fitness are essential to overcome challenges.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the government's decision to allow girls in Sainik Schools, calling it a "historic and revolutionary step" towards women's empowerment. He said the performance of girl cadets has proven that daughters are equal to sons in every field.

Stressing the need for a prepared society, Singh said a strong nation is built when its citizens are ready to face any eventuality. (ANI)

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