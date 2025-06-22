Malappuram(Kerala), Jun 22 (PTI) Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar on Sunday claimed that around 10,000 "anti-Aryadan Shoukath votes" which were to come to him, have gone to LDF candidate M Swaraj due to speculation that the former Nilambur MLA will not win Nilambur bypoll.

Shoukath is the Congress-led UDF candidate in the by-election, while Anvar contested as an independent.

Anvar made the cross-voting claim during a press conference held late Sunday evening, on the eve of the counting of votes of the Nilambur bypoll.

However, he expressed confidence that despite that loss, he will win the bypoll.

The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that the cross-voting occurred due to the CPI(M) misleading people that Anvar will not win.

"It was shocking news to me," he said, adding that the bypoll results will indicate the people's verdict.

The counting of votes of the by-election in the forest-fringe constituency, which witnessed a fierce four-cornered fight, would begin on Monday.

