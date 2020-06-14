Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 101-year-old Coronavirus Patient Dies in Indore

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:24 AM IST
Indore, Jun 14 (PTI) A 101-year-old man, who was among the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country, died at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, the hospital authorities said.

The victim, who was suffering from breathing difficulty, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, the hospital's chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi said.

"His condition was serious, so we put him on oxygen support. We tried hard but could not save him. He died on Saturday," Dr Dosi said.

Apart from pneumonia, which a complication caused by coronavirus, he was also suffering from renal and heart ailments, he said.

The man had not ventured out of his house at Chhatribagh locality in the last many days and he possibly got infected through a family member, Dr Dosi said.

Till Saturday, the Indore district -- which is one of the worst affected by the pandemic -- reported 4,063 COVID-19 cases, including 170 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

