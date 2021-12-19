Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) Thane has added 104 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,71,122, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the life of one more person, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,600, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,923, while the death toll has reached 3,307, another official said.

