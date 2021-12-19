Kolkata, December 19: Voting is underway in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The polling is underway at 1,776 polling stations across the city.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21. Also Read | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Condemns Sacrilege Attempt of Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The KIMC elections were due for 2020 but were postponed because of the COVID pandemic. There are a total of 144 wards in KMC that are going for polls today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)