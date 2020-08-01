Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 1,059 new coronavirus cases on Saturday,taking the city's case tally to 1,15,346, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With 45 new fatalities, death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 6,395, it said.

832 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 87,906.

The recovery rate in the city is 76 per cent while the doubling rate of cases is 77 days, the BMC said.

As of Friday, 5,37,536 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Mumbai, the civic body informed.

