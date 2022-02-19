Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in Karnataka further declined on Saturday compared to the last two days. Today, there were 1,137 fresh infections and 20 fatalities taking the cumulative cases and deaths to 39,35,585 and 39,777 respectively, the Health Department said.

On Thursday, the infections and fatalities were 1,579 and 23. On Friday, the numbers were 1,333 and 19.

A bulletin said 3,870 people were discharged and took the total number of recoveries to 38,82,340. Active cases stood at 13,431.

Bengaluru urban district reported 646 infections and eight deaths.

Other districts saw fresh cases: 64 in Mysuru, 42 in Belagavi, 35 in Tumakuru and 33 in Dakshina Kannada.

There were deaths in 11 districts, including two each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

There were no fatalities in 20 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.43 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.75 per cent.

As many as 79,312 tests were conducted and they included 59,551 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done so far is 6.39 crore.

There were 1,07,790 inoculated and the total vaccinated so far was 9.96 crore, the department said.

