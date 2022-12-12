Chaibasa, Dec 12 (PTI) Twelve IEDs, suspected to be planted by Maoists, were found at a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each weighing 5 kg, were recovered from the Kochabandha jungle near Rengrahatu village of the district on Sunday, they said.

The IEDs were found by the security forces during an anti-Naxal operation in the Kolhan area, which was underway to apprehend top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who has a bounty of Rs 1 crore, they added.

On Saturday, an IED went off in a jungle between Rengrahatu and Kumbahaka villages in Tonto police station area, injuring an inspector of the 209 Cobra battalion.

The IEDs were defused at the site, police said.

