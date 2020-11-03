Port Blair, Nov 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,352 on Tuesday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while nine fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 160 active coronavirus cases, while 4,132 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested around 90,000 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

