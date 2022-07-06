Rewari (Haryana), Jul 6 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was killed Wednesday after being hit by a private school bus while on her way to school here, police said.

They said the incident happened near Kharsanki village when Jiya, a resident of the village, was crossing the Rewari-Bharawas Road with her parents and a younger sister.

The bus driver managed to flee, leaving the bus on the road.

Later, people gathered on the road and blocked it briefly. The road was cleared after police reached the spot.

Police said an FIR under relevant provisions of the law has been registered against the bus driver at Rampura police station.

