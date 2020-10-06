Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) A total of 1,206 fresh COVID-19 cases took Haryana's infection tally to 1,36,115 on Tuesday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,509, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (266) and Faridabad (148), it said.

Also Read | BJP 1st List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Released: Shooter Shreyasi Singh Fielded From Jamui Seat, Check All 27 Names.

Of the latest fatalities, four each were reported from Hisar and Yamunanagar; two each from Gurgaon, Sonipat, Panipat; and one each from Jind, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Sirsa, according to the bulletin.

Currently, there are 11,320 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state's recovery rate stands at 90.57 per cent, the bulletin stated. PTI SUN VSD

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi ‘Coward’, Says China Would’ve Been ‘Thrown Out in 15 Mins’ if Congress Was in Power (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)