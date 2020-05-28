India News | 123 New COVID-19 Case in Haryana, Count at 1,504

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 28 (ANI): A total of 123 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Haryana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,504 in the State.

According to the official data, out of the total cases, 604 are active cases in Haryana.

"Haryana reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,504. The number of active cases stands at 604," said the state's Health Department.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 67,692 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 86,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,531 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the country to date. (ANI)

