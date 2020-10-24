Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,720 on Saturday with 15 more fatalities, while 1,299 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,57,064, a health department bulletin issued here said.

Of the new fatalities, six were reported from Hisar, two each from Jind, Yamunanagar and Sirsa while one death each was recorded in Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Gurugram, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh cases included Gurugram (398), Faridabad (193), and Hisar (139).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 10,148 while the recovery rate is 92.44 per cent.

