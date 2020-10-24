New Delhi, October 24: Schools and colleges in the national capital would not be reopening for now, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The decision comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi, with the Health Department reporting 4,086 new infections in the last update issued a day earlier. Schools Reopen in Punjab, Sikkim & Uttar Pradesh by Adhering to COVID-19 Guidelines, View Pics.

Kejriwal, in a virtual press address, appealed the residents of Delhi to not to lower their guard during the upcoming festive season. Considering the threat of a possible second wave of virus during the winter months, the government has to tread cautiously on announcing more restrictions, he said.

While Delhi had initially planned to reopen the schools and colleges from October-end, the reopening dates have been deferred. The decision was taken in view of the safety of children and minimising the pace of transmission, the Chief Minister said.

Delhi has so far reported more than 3.48 lakh COVID-19 cases and 6,189 deaths. The national capital had brought down the per-day count of cases below 1,000 in the month of August. Since the onset of October, however, it is reporting a gradual increase in the per-day count.

