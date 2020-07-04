Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Thirteen children have tested positive for COVID-19 in a juvenile facility in Noida.

Anil Kumar Singh, Chief Development Officer (CDO), Noida, said the facility has 163 children of whom 13 have been found to be coronavirus positive.

Also Read | Donald Trump Replies to PM Modi's 'Fourth of July' Greeting on Twitter, Says 'America Loves India': Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"All children underwent antigen test. All have been sent to isolation," Singh told ANI.

"It may be because a child who was positive had come here and became the cause of others testing positive for the virus. We are taking necessary precautions and adhering to guidelines. The children are receiving treatment," he added.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Coronavirus Test Results: Bihar CM Found Negative For COVID-19, Report of Dy CM Sushil Modi Awaited.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 772 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 7,627 and death toll to 773. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)