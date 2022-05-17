New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into a bicycle, killing a teenager and critically injuring a youth, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased Veer (13) and the injured Dev Mandal (18) were staying in a slum near Hauz Khas here, the police said.

They identified the accused as Dhananjay Malik, a resident of Greater Kailash.

According to police, the accident took place at around 4:30 pm on May 14 in South Delhi's August Kranti Marg when Mandal and Veer were riding back home on their bicycle.

"When they reached near August Kranti Marg near Shahpur Jat traffic signal, a car came at a high speed from behind and hit them due to which both sustained injuries," a senior police officer said.

Mandal and Veer were shifted to a private hospital.

Based on Mandal's statement, a case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Hauz Khas police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Malik was arrested on Monday and his car was also seized, she said.

Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the hospital authorities informed the police that Veer succumbed to his injuries. Following this, Malik was also booked under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence), the DCP said.

Veer's body will be hand over to his family after post-mortem, police said.

