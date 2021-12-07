Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's virus tally reached 3,38,047 on Tuesday with the addition of 132 cases, while the fatality count mounted to 4,487 after four people died due to the disease in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Twenty-nine of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 103 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 32 cases, followed by 25 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,601 active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,31,959, the officials said.

