New Delhi, December 7: The temperature has started to dip in certain areas across the country. According to a release by the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday, there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India during next four to five days. Isolated pockets over the Northeast area of India are likely to experience dense fog during next three days. Climate Change Warning: IPCC Says It's Widespread, Rapid & Intensifying.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad are likely to experience light rainfall and snowfall during December 7 and December 9 under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough roughly along Longitude 62 Degree East to the north of Latitude 27 Degree North in lower and middle tropospheric levels. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

Under the influence of the same, the state of Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall, snowfall on December 8 and December 9, as per IMD. Meanwhile, certain areas are also likely to experience downpour in the coming days. According to the release by the IMD on Tuesday, ' Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 09th with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).