Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (PTI) With the addition of 1,326 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, Gujarat's overall tally went up to 1,13,662, the state health department said.

With 15 deaths, the fatality count reached 3,213, it said.

Also Read | SIM Swap Fraud in Pune: CA Duped of Rs 2.2 Lakh on Pretext of Updating 3G SIM to 4G; Here’s How to Protect Yourself From This Banking Scam.

A total of 1,205 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 94,010, the department said in its release.

In the last 24 hours, 68,828 tests were conducted in Gujarat at the rate of 1,058.89 tests per day per million population, the department said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Police Arrest 3 Men for Duping People on Pretext of Life Insurance Policies.

With this, the number of samples tested in the state so far has increased to 32,88,811.

Gujarat'S COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,13,662, new cases 1,326, deaths 3,213, discharged 94,010, active cases 16,439, and people tested so far 32,88,811.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)