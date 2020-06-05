India News | 1,342 Flights Handled by Airports on June 4: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that airports across the country handled 671 departures and 671 arrivals on Thursday, the eleventh day of resumption of partial flights.

He said in a tweet on Friday that there were 1,20,674 footfalls at airports and 60,306 passengers took flights.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's Secretary, 3 Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19.

"Domestic operations continue to soar. On June 4, 2020, Day 11 till 2359 hours. Departures 671, and 60,306 passengers handled. Arrivals 671, and 60,368 passengers handled. Total movements 1342, with footfalls at airports 1,20,674. The total number of flyers was 60,306," Puri said.

Domestic flights resumed from May 25 partially after remaining suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Congress Launches ‘Seva Satyagraha’ for Its Jailed Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu’s Release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)