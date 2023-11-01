New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Fourteen officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been awarded the prestigious "Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal" for the year 2023.

This medal has been awarded to the Special Investigation Team which busted an International Drug Syndicate in November 2022 which was being run from Ludhiana, Punjab with roots in Dubai, Afghanistan and Pakistan, said officials.

"During the operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh Unit unearthed various hideouts of the syndicate including two clandestine labs at Ludhiana where the processing of heroin was done by Afghan Nationals," said Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General, NCB.

In the operation, 19 persons were arrested which included Kingpin, traffickers, white-collar criminals and two Afghani heroin processing experts and criminals from the dreaded Jaggu Bhagwan Puria gang.

The "Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal" for the year 2023 has been awarded for four Special Operations.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to recognize those operations, which have a high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the country/State/UT and have a significant impact on the security of larger sections of the society.

The award shall be conferred for Special Operations in areas such as counter-terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations.

It is announced on the 31st of October every year. In a year, normally three Special Operations are considered for the award and in extraordinary circumstances, the award may be given up to five Special Operations to encourage State/UT Police. (ANI)

