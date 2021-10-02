Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide on Friday in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.

As per the information shared by the police, the boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house. He was rushed to VN Desai Hospital where doctors declared him dead after an examination.

Also Read | OYO IPO: All You Need To Know and What To Expect From This Listing.

"The incident took place last night. We have registered the case of Accidental Death Report and we are investigating the matter," said a police officer of Nirmal Nagar Police Station on Saturday.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Also Read | Surat: Toddler Falls Off Eighth Floor of Residential Tower While Playing, Dies; Video Captures Tragic Incident.

The police also informed that they will investigate the reasons behind a young boy taking such a drastic step.

The body of the deceased has been sent for the post mortem and further investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, a 14-old-girl had allegedly died by suicide in a similar way in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)