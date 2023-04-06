Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): 15 people were injured after a tractor trolley coming from the wrong direction rammed into a bus late Wednesday night in Punjab's Ludhiana, said police.

The accident happened near Gahor village on Firozpur road. The impact of the head-to-head collision was such that 15 passengers on the bus were severely injured and were later rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.

Also Read | Silvio Berlusconi: Italy’s Ex-PM Being Treated for Leukemia.

On information, local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital. Hamir Singh, an investigation officer, said "The sand-filled tractor trolley was coming from the wrong side, which caused the accident. We are conducting the investigation and necessary action will be taken." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)