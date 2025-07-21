Jajpur, Jul 21 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by four persons, including her two hockey coaches, in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

Though the incident occurred on July 3 evening, it came to the fore after the victim filed a complaint at Jajpur town police station on Monday, the police said.

Acting on the complaint, Jajpur town police have detained four persons, including the two hockey coaches, for their alleged involvement in the incident, a police officer said.

According to the complaint, the minor has been undergoing training at the Jajpur hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years.

On July 3 evening, when the girl was going home, her coach and his two associates allegedly abducted her from the street, took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.

The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the victim if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint alleged.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and section 6 (rape) of the POCSO Act.

The survivor's statement has been recorded before the district court, and legal proceedings are underway, the police officer said.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yash Pratap Shrimal said, "Four persons have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway."

