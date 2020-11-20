Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, rose to 16,472 on Friday with 150 more people contracting the infection in a day, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient pushed the death toll in the Union Territory to 255, it stated.

The Union Territory currently has 1,121 active cases.

A total of 133 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 15,096, according to the bulletin.

So far, 1,30,070 samples have been taken for testing and of them, 1,12,844 tested negative while reports of 105 samples were awaited, it stated.

