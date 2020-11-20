Jaipur, November 20: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi and her husband Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan on Friday filed for divorce in Jaipur's family court. Dhabi and Khan filed a divorce with mutual consent. The couple got married in 2018. Notably, Dabi topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination's 2015 batch, while Khan secured the second spot.

Khan hails from Kashmir. They become close during their training. Dabi and Khan selected for Rajasthan cadre and are currently posted in Jaipur. The rift in the marriage could be seen after Dabi had removed 'Khan' from her surname on social media. According to reports, at the same time, Khan unfollowed Dabi on Instagram. IAS Toppers Tina Dabi and Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan Get Married in Pahalgam: Check Wedding Pictures & Videos.

Dabi and Khan's marriage hit the headlines in 2018. The couple got married on April 7, 2018, in the Kashmir Valley. The wedding took place in the country's most picturesque location Pahalgam. Dabi is from Delhi and Khan belongs to Jammu and Kashmir. Dhabi was also the first Dalit to have topped the UPSC exam and faced immense criticism because of her caste.

