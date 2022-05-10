Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) As many as 1,500 projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore are likely to be launched at an event in Lucknow on June 3, an official spokesman said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony.

Many corporate honchos, including those of Adani Group, Microsoft India, Reliance Industries, Hiranandani Group, Birla Group and ITC, are also likely to attend the event, the spokesman said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the event.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best destination for industrial investment in the country in the last five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

"Uttar Pradesh, which was ranked 14th till 2017 in the national ranking of 'Ease of Doing Business', is at the second position today. Now 'Team UP' is working assiduously to achieve the top ranking," Adityanath said.

In the last UP Investor Summit, the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.68 lakh crore.

Two such ground-breaking ceremonies had taken place in the first stint of Adityanath as chief minister, the spokesman said.

"Now this third ground-breaking ceremony will give flight to the aspirations of 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh'," the spokesperson said.

Major projects that will be launched in the third ground-breaking ceremony include Adani Group's projects worth Rs 4,900 crore and Hiranandani Group's two data centres in Noida with an investment of Rs 9,100 crore, Microsoft's Rs 2,100-crore software development centre, and Dalmia Group's Rs 600-crore cement manufacturing plant in Mirzapur, Hamirpur, the spokesperson said.

