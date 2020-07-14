Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A jump of 1,503 cases on Tuesday took Thane district's COVID-19 count to 58,507, while the death toll rose to 1,689 as 38 people succumbed to coronavirus infection, an official said.

Thane city accounted for 344 of the cases detected during the day, followed by Kalyan with 336 and Navi Mumbai 239, he said.

Also Read | 346 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jammu and Kashmir Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

Of the 38 deaths in the district, 10 took place in Thane city, nine in Kalyan and eight in Mira Bhayander, he added.

"Thane city now has 14,019 cases, Kalyan 13,576, Mira Bhayander 5,851 and Navi Mumbai 9,917. The recovery rate in the district as on Tuesday was 58.10 per cent while mortality rate is 2.89 per cent," the official informed.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Sacked: Sad to See Rajasthan Deputy CM Leaving Congress, Says Shashi Tharoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)