Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,32,799, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 1,132 active cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, raising the COVID-19 fatality toll in Thane to 11,922, he said.

The recovery count in the district has gone up to 7,19,594, the official added.

