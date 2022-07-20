Fatehpur, July 20: A seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted and then killed in a village in Hussainganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

His face was smashed, apparently to conceal his identity.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the body of the child was recovered from a secluded place on Tuesday evening.

He said that the child went missing at about 3 p.m. on Monday and police were informed after he did not return home.

A search was conducted by the police and villagers during which they saw a hand on the lawn of a secluded house. After digging the area, the child's body was taken out, Singh said.

There was no cloth on the body and the face was smashed badly to hide the identity.

The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

