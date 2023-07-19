Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that 16 casualties have been reported due to electrocution in Chamoli district.

CM Dhami went to AIIMS Rishikesh to inquire about the well-being of six injured in the tragic incident in Chamoli district.

He has wished speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister also obtained information from the doctors of AIIMS regarding the proper treatment of the injured. He also expected the doctors to leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured.

Chief Minister Dhami had left for Chamoli as soon as he got information about the incident but had to return due to bad weather. After that, the CM went to AIIMS Rishikesh to inquire about the condition of the injured.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Chamoli district, CM Dhami has prayed to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and patience to their families in this hour of grief.

District Magistrate Chamoli has been ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the incident. While fixing responsibility, strict action will be taken against those found guilty and negligent.

Rescue teams have reached the spot. Six injured have been airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Relief and rescue works are being done by the government and the administration.

Chief Minister Dhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured without any delay in the Chamoli incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called CM Dhami and inquired about the Chamoli incident. Giving information about the situation, the Chief Minister said that orders for a magisterial inquiry have been given. The injured have been brought to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter. The Prime Minister's Office has also been given complete information about the incident.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Magistrate Chamoli has ordered the Additional District Magistrate Chamoli to conduct a detailed magisterial inquiry into the incident within a week.

The Chief Minister directed that along with a detailed inquiry into the incident, those responsible for the negligence found in it would not be spared at any cost. All the seriously injured have been brought to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment by helicopter. The Chief Minister is taking information about every update from the district administration.

The injured admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh is Mahesh Kumar, Narendra Lal, Anand, Sushil Kumar, Sandeep Mehra, and PRD Ramchandra. (ANI)

