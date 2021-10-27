Shimla, Oct 27 (PTI) Sixteen houses were gutted and around 150 people were rendered shelterless after a massive fire broke out at a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, a disaster management official said.

One person has been injured in the fire incident which took place in Malana village at 1.28 am, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the fire tragedy and said the administration is engaged in rescue work.

"Deeply saddened by the damage caused by the fire in Malana village of Himachal Pradesh. I express my sympathy to all the villagers whose houses were damaged in this accident. The state government and administration are engaged in the rescue work with full dedication," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Thakur has directed the district administration to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg, along with other officers, visited the spot and supervised the relief work, a government spokesperson said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)