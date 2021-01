Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) The number of bird deaths in Rajasthan increased to 6,759 after 164 more were found dead in various districts of the state on Monday, according to an official report.

It said 103 crows, 17 peacocks, 16 pigeons and 28 other birds were found dead on Monday.

So far, bird flu cases has been confirmed in 67 samples from 27 districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)