Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Amravti, Andhra Pradesh ahead of attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi.

Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the AI Impact Summit that is being held in India from February 16 to 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the expo today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Summit, the Prime Minister welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development.

He said on X, "It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Matter of Pride That People From All Over World Are Coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit'.

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 next week.

The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Executive Vice President Nvidia Jay Puri, who is part of the Summit believes that the world is witnessing the start of a new industrial era shaped by AI.

"It's incredibly exciting to be traveling to New Delhi for the AI summit at such a defining moment for our industry. The energy, ambition and pace of innovation we are seeing are extraordinary. We are at the beginning of a new industrial era, one that will be shaped by AI. The future of AI will be global, but it will also be deeply local. And it's inspiring to see India playing such a key role in shaping that future. With one of the world's largest developer ecosystems, a thriving startup landscape and extraordinary digital ambition, India has the scale and talent to lead in this era. We are here to collaborate with the government, industry, startups and academia to help build and scale AI that drives real economic growth and meaningful societal impact," Jay Puri said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)