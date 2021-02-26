Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday appointed 17 BJP leaders as presidents, vice presidents and advisors of different commissions, corporations, councils and committees besides giving them ministerial rank.

The move is being seen in political circles in the state as part of a strategy ahead of Assembly polls next year to keep the BJP flock together.

The beneficiaries include Ramsurat Nautiyal from Chinyalisaur who has been made vice president of Rajya Matsya Palak Abhikaran, Kailash Pant from Ranikhet who has been appointed the president of State Disaster Management Advisory Committee and Pratap Singh Rawat from Chakrata who has been named as the vice president of Forest Development Corporation.

Other leaders to have got the new posts included Kamal Jindal from Sitarganj who has been appointed as the vice president of Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Advisory Committee, Sanjay Singh Thakur from Roorkee who has been made vice president of State Wildlife Advisory Board, Mohan Singh Mehra from Jageshwar who has become the president of National Rural Health Advisory and Monitoring Council.

Ashutosh Kimothi from Rudraprayag has been appointed as the vice president of Herbal Research and Development Institute, Gopeshwar; Harish Dafoti from Devipura Maldhan Chaur Ramnagar has been appointed as the president of Hariram Tamta Traditional Craft Development Institute; Vimal Kumar from Haridwar as the advisor to Chief Minister on small industries; Baby Aswal of Tehri as the president of State Women Entrepreneurship Council; Sushma Rawat from Pauri as the president of the state-level Women Vigilance Committee, Arun Kumar Sood from Doiwala as the president of State Sports Council and Mukesh Kumar from Jaspur as the president of Scheduled Caste Commission.

Subhash Joshi from Dehradun has been made the president of Senior Citizens Welfare Council, Dinesh Mehra has been named as vice president of Government Industrial Training Institute Advisory Committee, Anil Goyal from Dehradun is the vice president of Civil Aviation Development Authority and Rajendra Juyal from Tehri is the vice president of Uttarakhand Krishak Mitra Parishad.

All of them have been given the rank of state ministers, an official release here said.

