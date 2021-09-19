Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) With 17 fresh cases in the state, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,669 on Sunday while no new death due to the virus was reported from the state.

Of the 17 fresh cases reported from the state, four fresh cases were reported from Kanpur, followed by three cases being reported from Lucknow, followed by two cases each in Bulandshahr and Mathura.

In the past 24 hours, 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,584.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 198, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while over 7.63 crore samples have been tested in UP, the statement added.

