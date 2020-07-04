Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): At least 17 people have died due to lightning strikes in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

According to government data, 17 people were killed in four districts - Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Jaunpur and Kaushambi.

In addition, one person died today after terrace of a building collapsed due to heavy rains in Prayagraj district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned District Magistrates to release compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased persons.

On June 25, seven people were killed due to lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrate confirmed. (ANI)

