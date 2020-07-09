Noida (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state in 24 hours, which pushed its tally of infections to 3,178, according to an official data.

The district also recorded one more fatality due to the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 31, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Businessman Behzad Ghebadi Proves How Being Focused & Dedication Can Help One to Face Any Obstacle.

There are currently 1,011 active cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, second only to adjoining Ghaziabad (1,352), it showed.

Also, 125 patients got discharged since Wednesday, taking the number of total recoveries to 2,136 in the district so far, the data showed.

Also Read | iQoo Z1x Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The recovery rate rose to 67.21 per cent from 66.81 per cent on Wednesday and 60.81 per cent on Tuesday, according to the official statistics.

As per the latest death toll of 31, the mortality rate in the district stood at 0.97 per cent, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,011) currently has the second highest number of active COVID-19 cases after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,352) in the state, the data showed.

They are followed by Lucknow (855), Kanpur Nagar (464), Meerut (411), Varanasi (285), Aligarh (282), Bareilly (289), Bulandshahr (250), Jhansi (264), Allahabad (170), Gorakhpur (172), Mathura (192) and Hapur (186), it stated.

From Wednesday to Thursday, 1,248 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 796 patients got discharged from hospitals and 17 deaths were recorded, it showed.

As of Thursday, there were 10,373 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 21,127 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 862 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,69,789 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,76,377 patients have been discharged so far and overall 21,129 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)