iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone in the home market. Dubbed as iQoo Z1x, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and triple rear cameras. Notably, the smartphone is launched in the Chinese market only. It also supports 5G connectivity and 33W fast charging. The company is offering the handset in four variants and three colour options. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone maker is yet to announce the availability of the smartphone in the global markets. Also, there is no official confirmation from the company, if the phone will be launched in India. Vivo X50 Series 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon.

iQoo Z1x Smartphone comes in three colours (Photo Credits: Vivo)

As far as the prices are concerned, the iQoo Z1x smartphone gets a starting price of CNY 1,598 which is approximately Rs 17,200 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The bigger 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,798 (around Rs 19,300). The top of the line model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 2,298 (around Rs 24,700).

The smartphone is available for sale in the Chinese market from today onwards. The handset gets three body colours - Sea Azure, Sharp Cool Black, and Water White. Coming to the specifications, the new Vivo Z1x phone sports a 6.57-inch FHD LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with custom iQoo UI on top.

iQoo Z1x Smartphone gets triple rear camera (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module at the back, which comprises of a 48MP primary sensor. The other two cameras are 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for video calls and selfies, which is housed inside the hole-punch cutout positioned at the top-right corner of the display.

iQoo Z1x Smartphone is offered in three variants (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh that supports 33W fast charging. It also gets 5G connectivity, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition and more.

