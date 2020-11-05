Raipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection count reached 1,96,233 on Thursday after 1,734 people tested positive for coronavirus, while the number of recovered patients rose to 1,70,760, an official said.

With 44 more fatalities, the death toll reached 2,360, he said.

151 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,108 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 23,113 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 161 new cases, taking its total count to 42,043, including 612 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 237 new cases, Raigarh 178, Durg 160, Balod 132 and Korba 114 among other districts, the official said.

"Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Thursday and five on Wednesday while 33 deaths had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Thursday," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,96,233, New cases 1,734, Death toll 2,360, Recovered 1,70,760, Active cases 23,113, People tested so far 19,20,239.

