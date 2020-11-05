Raniganj, the assembly segment based in Araria district of Bihar, is reserved only for scheduled caste candidates. The seat will go to polls on November 7, when the Election Commission has scheduled the final phase of assembly elections. The contest here is primarily between archrivals Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United). The poll results would be declared on November 10.

Raniganj (SC) is among the 78 seats that would be contested in the third round of elections on Saturday. The assembly segment has seen three major parties - JD(U), RJD and BJP - winning over the past two decades. In the last assembly elections, the winner from Narpatganj constituency was Achmit Rishidev of the JD(U). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

The NDA allowed JD(U) to retain in the Raniganj vidhan sabha seat in this elections. The party re-fielded their sitting MLA Rishidev. His prime challenger, from the Mahagathbandhan, is RJD candidate Avinash Manglam.

The assembly polls in Bihar was the first major elections in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic-induced lockdown had forced thousands of migrant labourers from the state to return back under strenuous mode of commutations. Ahead of the polls, analysts had claimed that the migrant crisis, along with unemployment, would be the major issues of the elections.

