Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced J&K Police Medals for gallantry and meritorious service for 175 police personnel, a spokesman said.

The Union home ministry has also announced medals of different categories on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, he said.

Seventy-one Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are among the awardees of the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, meritorious service and gallantry, the spokesman said.

This includes 52 President's Police Medal for gallantry, two distinguished service and 17 for meritorious service.

Out of the total 175 police personnel, 169 have been awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for gallantry and six have been awarded the medal for meritorious service, the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated the awardees and their families.

In his message, he has said that the awards show the exemplary courage and dedication shown by police personnel in different fields.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished services has been awarded to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SD Singh Jamwal and ADGP T Namgyal.

The President's medal for meritorious service has been awarded to Senior Superintendents of Police Shakti Pathak, Javid Ahmad Koul, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Baqar Samoon, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Shamsher Hussain and Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunmati Gupta, Sub-Inspectors Rishi Kumar and Manzoor Ahmad Rather, and Head Constables Parshotam Dass Sharma and Gulzar Ahmed also received the President's Police Medal for meritorious service.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for meritorious service has been awarded to ADGP RR Swain, ADGP Satish Khandare, Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh Mehta, Superintendent of Police Rajni Sharma, and Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Shah Rubbani and Mushtaq Ahmad, the spokesman said.

