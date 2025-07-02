New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals, including seven women and six children, living illegally in the country were apprehended in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made near Panchsheel flyover. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they entered India illegally and had been living in the national capital for the past five or six years, an officer said.

"Most of them were engaged in informal work such as rag-picking, scrap dealing and daily-wage labour," the officer said.

All of them have been shifted to a detention centre, and deportation proceedings have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Further investigation is underway.

The drive against the illegal nationals staying in the national capital started in November last year.

